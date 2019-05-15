Gretchen Arp Higgins July 12, 1952-May 13, 2019 MORRISON, CO-Gretchen Arp Higgins, 66, of Morrison, Colorado, passed away on May 13, 2019 in the care of her loving family and the extraordinary staff at Belleview Heights Memory Care Center in Denver, following complications of Alzheimer's. Gretchen was born on July 12, 1952 in Clinton, Iowa to Patricia Pinney Arp and Dr. Louis Croft Arp Jr. She grew up in Moline, Illinois as the oldest of four siblings and attended Miss Halls School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where she graduated in 1970. Upon graduation, she attended the University of Colorado Boulder before pursuing her nursing degree at Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa. She obtained her BSN in Nursing in 1975 and practiced her profession in Steamboat Springs, Colorado and later in various hospitals and public schools throughout Denver. On August 6, 1988, Gretchen married Dr. Andrew G. Higgins. The two met on a blind date and fell in love. They shared their professional interests as well as their love for dogs and nature. They were blessed with two children, Patricia Grace and Andrew Louis Higgins, and made their residence in Morrison, Colorado where they could enjoy the great outdoors and be close to Gretchen's beloved second home in Vail, Colorado. As a result of her early experiences with family on farmland in the Rock River Valley, she possessed a lifelong passion for nature and animals and communicated her enthusiasm in these areas to all those to whom she came in contact. At her home in Morrison, she was the inspiration for the photo journal book "Buddy, a Traveling Elk." Gardening, hiking and homemaking were hobbies that Gretchen enjoyed over the years as well as entertaining and being a support to her friends and family as they journeyed through life. She especially loved her dogs and birds, and vacationing with family. She contributed to her community with her energy, enthusiasm and organizational skills over the course of her life. She gave generously to others and freely shared her love and sense of humor. Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by those cherishing her memory including her loving husband, Andrew Higgins, her daughter Patricia Higgins Schwark (Dr. David Schwark) of Durham, NC, and son Andrew Higgins of Denver; siblings Louis C. Arp III (Laurie) of Raleigh, NC, Molly Newell (Mike) of Davenport, IA, and Charles P. Arp of Moline, IL; brother-in-Law Joseph Higgins (Peg); and nieces Dr. Allison Patricia Arp, Kelsey Elizabeth Arp, Dr. Katie Alexis Higgins and April Eleanor Newell. A Celebration of Life will be held in Gretchen's honor at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 20 at the Colorow Amphitheatre (6000 Colorow Dr.) in Morrison, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of Denver.