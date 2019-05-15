Charlene E. Poffenberger

June 19, 1939-May 12, 2019

DAVENPORT-Charlene E. Poffenberger, 79 of Davenport passed away on May 12, 2019 at her home. Per her wishes cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm on Thursday May 16, 2019 at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Visitation will be from 12:00- 2:00 pm Memorials may be made to Mountain Plains Chapter AT&T Telecom Pioneers. Online condolences may be made to Charlene's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Charlene was born on June 19, 1939 in Trenton, MO to Charlie and Elizabeth (Wooderson) Estes. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1957. She was united in marriage to Alvin Poffenberger in May 1964. They later divorced. Charlene started her work career at Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator. She held many positions until her retirement.

Charlene volunteered for the Davenport Community School Systems where she tutored elementary students in reading and math. She was an avid quilter and cross stitcher, but most of all she loved attending her grandchildren's events and activities. Charlene was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, where she spent countless hours volunteering to help others.

Survivors include her children Carrie Howard of Blue Grass, IA and Kelly Fromi of Davenport; grandchildren, Sydney and Cory Howard and Abbey and Tyler Fromi; siblings, Carol (Richard) Abbott and Frieda (Terry) Foland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers W.H. Estes and Robert Estes and sister Marilyn Jackson.