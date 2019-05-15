Home

Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
Dennis Tharp
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dennis Lee Tharp


Dennis Lee Tharp Obituary

Dennis Lee Tharp

January 6, 1944-May 13, 2019

WILTON, IA-Dennis Lee Tharp, 75, of Wilton, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Trinity Unity Point Hospital - Bettendorf.

He was born in Muscatine, on January 6, 1944, the son of Thomas and Edna (Shroeder) Tharp.

Dennis graduated from Wilton High School in 1964.

He proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Vietnam war.

Dennis married Carolyn Hinkhouse on February 3, 1969 in Wilton.

He retired from Alcoa in Davenport, after 28 years.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Wilton. Dennis enjoyed yardwork, playing cards, the Hawkeyes, Vikings and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be from 5 PM to 7 PM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.

No funeral services will be held.

Inurnment will take place at the Oakdale Cemetery at a later date, with military honors.

Dennis is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Carolyn of Wilton, his sons: Richard Tharp of Davenport, Jason (Julia) Tharp of Bradenton, FL and Matthew (Birgeetta) Tharp of Wilton, 5 grandhchildern: Jordan, Joshua, Grace, Morgen and Annabelle, his brothers Garey (Bonnie) Tharp of Muscatine and his half-brother Jerry Morrison of West Liberty.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Tom Tharp and Edna Morrison and his sister Beverly Barclay.

Memorials may be made to the Wilton Fire Department or the Prayer Shawl Ministry of the United Methodist Church.

Online remembrances may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on May 15, 2019
