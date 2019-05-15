Home

Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
309-797-1900
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Moline Memorial Park
Roger C. Hoffmann Obituary

Roger C. Hoffmann

November 9, 1951-May 14, 2019

MOLINE-Roger C. Hoffmann, 67, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Rock Island.

Visitation will be 4-6pm, Friday May 17, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with funeral services at 6pm. Burial will be Saturday at 11:30am at Moline Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Riverbend Food Bank or Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Roger was born November 9, 1951 in Moline, the son of Charles and Wandylene (Hammer) Hoffmann. He married Carol Eriksen on April 22, 1977 in Moline.

Roger retired in 2000 from John Deere PDC, Milan after 30 years. He was an active member with the UAW Local 865 and was part of many pool leagues in the Quad Cities. Roger enjoyed going to concerts and made lifelong friends through his passion of collecting and sharing music over the years.

Roger cherished his family dearly and loved spending time with his grandson, Charlie. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks and University of Illinois fan.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Jason (Shase) Hoffmann, Moline, Lisa (Eric) Louck, Burlington and Kristin Hoffmann, Moline; grandson, Charlie; sister, Lisa (Mark) Nordstrom, Bishop Hill, IL and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

Published in Quad-City Times from May 15 to May 16, 2019
