MOLINE-Roger C. Hoffmann, 67, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Rock Island.

Visitation will be 4-6pm, Friday May 17, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with funeral services at 6pm. Burial will be Saturday at 11:30am at Moline Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Riverbend Food Bank or Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Roger was born November 9, 1951 in Moline, the son of Charles and Wandylene (Hammer) Hoffmann. He married Carol Eriksen on April 22, 1977 in Moline.

Roger retired in 2000 from John Deere PDC, Milan after 30 years. He was an active member with the UAW Local 865 and was part of many pool leagues in the Quad Cities. Roger enjoyed going to concerts and made lifelong friends through his passion of collecting and sharing music over the years.

Roger cherished his family dearly and loved spending time with his grandson, Charlie. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks and University of Illinois fan.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Jason (Shase) Hoffmann, Moline, Lisa (Eric) Louck, Burlington and Kristin Hoffmann, Moline; grandson, Charlie; sister, Lisa (Mark) Nordstrom, Bishop Hill, IL and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

