Helen I. Montgomery

April 26, 1931-May 14, 2019

DAVENPORT-Helen I. Montgomery, 88, of Davenport, IA passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Runge mortuary. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the United Grace Methodist Church. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family.

Helen was born on April 26, 1931 to Alva and Cynthia (Rich) Lowder in Brighton, IA. She was united in marriage to James "Jim" Montgomery on June 4, 1950 in Pleasant Plain, IA. She worked as a receiver at Venture for 21 years before retiring in 1990.

Helen was a super mom and wife, and a second mom to many. She loved to go bowling, play golf, crochet, listen to country music, and watch game shows and western television shows. She was a hell of a cook and would make a "farmer's breakfast" for her grandson. She enjoyed going out to eat when traveling to places such as, Arizona, Canada, California, Las Vegas and Maine. Helen also loved her dogs, Chaz, Nicky and Stubs.

She is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Montgomery; children, Jim (Barb) Montgomery and Nancy (Ron) Knutsen; grandchildren, James (Jessica) Montgomery, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Montgomery and Michael (Andrea) Zielstorf; great grandchildren, Cody, Duncan and Glen; great great grandchild, Abel; sisters-in-law, Ruth Lowder and Mildred Lowder; special "adopted" family, Dorie Rock, Joe (Mel) Ricketts and Rhonda (Tom) Bowdre; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jason Knutsen and brothers, Joe Lowder and Wayne Lowder.