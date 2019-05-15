Home

Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA
Dennis Mickelson


1955 - 2019
Dennis Mickelson Obituary

Dennis Mickelson

May 14, 2019

DEWITT-Dennis Mickelson, 63 died May 14, 2019, at home.

Born June 24, 1955, to the late Clayton and Gladys (Kaufman) Mickelson. Dennis worked as a welder at John Deere-Davenport Works for 36 years, retiring in 2010.

Surviving are daughters, Sarah Milton, Rock Island and Lisa (Justin) Molumby, Davenport; grandchildren, Jade Booth and Clayton and Carson Molumby; his twin brother, Jerry (Tammy) Mickelson of DeWitt; a niece, Andrea (Zach) Beuthien of DeWitt.

Visitation is 4:00 until 7:00 Thursday, at Schultz Funeral Home, with service at 11:00 Friday, in the funeral home and burial at Elmwood Cemetery.

Complete obituary available at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 15, 2019
