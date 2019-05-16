Home

Lahey Funeral Home
105 W Maple St
Maquoketa, IA 52060
563-652-2453
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Donna Benedict Obituary

Donna Benedict

July 10, 1943-May 14, 2019

MAQUOKETA-Donna Koontz Benedict, 75, of Maquoketa passed away on May 14, 2019 at her home.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at Lahey & Dawson Funeral Service in Maquoketa at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019. A visitation will be held prior to her service from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Lahey & Dawson Funeral Service. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Maquoketa.

Donna Jean was born on July 10, 1943 to Clinton and Sylvia (Varner) Koontz at home in Maquoketa. She worked as a waitress and bartender, an x-ray attendant and at Sam's Club. Donna enjoyed spending her time painting and baking, as she was an amazing cook and a very crafty lady.

Those left to cherish her memories are her three children; Robin Benedict of Pomeroy, Brandon (Brandi) Hudson of Iowa City, Gordon Johnson of Pomeroy, six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and a sister-in-law Mavis Koontz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers; John, Bob, Richie, Jim, Jerry, William, three sisters; Thelma Davis, Clara Wagner, Mary Ann Hanke, a niece Cheyenne and her son Craig William.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to her family in her honor.

Online condolence may be left for the family at www.laheys.com

Published in Quad-City Times on May 16, 2019
