William "Bill" P. Blanche

May 15, 2019

ELDRIDGE-William "Bill" P. Blanche, 90, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House with his loving family by his side. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 20th at 10am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport, with a visitation starting at 9am. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1-4pm at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park following the service. Memorials in William's name may be made to Clarissa C Cook Hospice House or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Bill was born in 1928 to Barney and Lillian Blanche in Grand Mound, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Alberta Meyer on August 9, 1950 at St. Anne's Church Long Grove, Iowa; she preceded him in death. After high school, Bill joined the United States Army as a paratrooper. Bill was an active member at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Scott County Farm Bureau.

Bill is survived by his sons: Ron (Jodie) and Roger (Donna) Blanche; four grandchildren: Laura Blanche, Amanda Blanche, Rodney (Tara) Huntly, and Rory (Mandy) Huntley; two step-grandchildren: PJ Collins and Kellie Collins; five great-grandchildren: Logan, Colin, Payten, Evan, and Ellorie; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and siblings.

Online condolences may be made to William's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com