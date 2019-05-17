Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Christian Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Gerald "Jerry" Meye


September 7, 1937-May 15, 2019

BETTENDORF-Gerald "Jerry" Meye, 81, of Bettendorf, IA passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Davenport, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to his church, First Christian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Gerald was born a son of Arthur and Thelma (Ray) Meye on September 7, 1937 in Davenport, IA. He was united in marriage to Harriet L. Roberts on October 24, 1959 in Davenport. He retired from Aramark after 39 years of service.

Jerry was a hard-working, loving man who enjoyed working in his yard and flower garden. He also enjoyed restoring old furniture, bowling, and going for walks in his neighborhood. Jerry also liked to hang out with the crew at Wendy's in Bettendorf.

Those honoring his life are his loving wife of 60 years, Harriet; daughters, Deborah (Robert) Tucker and Wendy Carter; sister, Linda (Larry) Clark; grandchildren, Jeremy, Taunia (Mike) and Jenny (Ray); and great grandchildren, Jaelynn and Dezlynn.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gene.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 17, 2019
