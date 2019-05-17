Joann Randolph May 15, 2019 MECHANISCSVILLE-Joann Randolph, 80, of Mechanicsville, passed peacefully on May 15, 2019 at Cedar Manor, Tipton. Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 2-5 p.m. with Vigil at 5 p.m., on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. She is survived by her children, Monica (Ron) Jamison, Olin, Victor (Wanda) Randolph, Cedar Rapids, Mellody Randolph, Omaha, NE, Jeptha Jr. (Lori) Randolph, Mechanicsville, Madonna (Tim) Rex, West Branch, and Paul (Alise) Randolph, Myanmar; grandchildren, Shane Jamison, Katherine (Trent) Powell, Zachary (Jessica) Randolph, Cody (Whitney) Randolph, Elizabeth (Ben) Meyer, Andrew Randolph, Trevor Gretten, Sierra Randolph, Seneca Randolph, Cepheus Randolph, Kimberly Werling, Joe (Krista) Werling, Jessica (Adam) Pilcher, Kara Rex, Melissa (Cory) Frost, and Jason (Katelyn) Rex; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Kayci, Allan, Tyler, Cole, Luke, Zooey, Laura, Liam, Charlotte, William, Caiden, Hailey, Hannah, Hayden, Harper, Bella, Brooklyn, and Barret; siblings, Charles (Sally) Gruhl, Toledo, WA, Lee (Laura) Meyer, Stockton, Delores McKernie, Garden Grove, CA, Merilou Bivens, Davenport, Richard (Audrey) Gruhl, Bettendorf, and Bonnie Peterson, Brigham City, UT; and in-laws, Nancy Ehrsam, Myra Krieter, and Margaret Randolph. Born in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Katherine (Moderi) Gruhl, Joann Mae learned to be responsible and hard working from an early age. She was married to Jeptha on May 26, 1956. In 1958, they, and three of their children moved to Ames to attend Iowa State. They moved to Mechanicsville in 1964 and set up the veterinary practice. Joann was very involved with her family, education, and civic responsibility. Joann assisted with the veterinary practice for 23 years before moving on to own and operate Doc & Jo's Restaurant for 15 years. She was an active member of St. Mary's Church in Mechanicsville, American Legion Auxiliary, 4-H as a leader for ten years, Cub Scout Den Mother for nine years, Leo Club Sponsor, Athletic Booster President for 3 years, a Music Booster member, and volunteered for the 's Daffodil Drive for many years. Grandmother to all, she invited youngsters in for after school snacks and mentored the restaurant staff, gladly sharing her excellent cooking skills with many. She just loved young children, puppies, and birds…not squirrels. Her home was decorated, inside and out, for every holiday, spreading cheer to neighbors. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jeptha Randolph Sr.; son, Ritchie Randolph; parents, Paul and Katherine (Modri) Gruhl; step-mother, Bertha (Schellenburg) Gruhl; brother, Albert Gruhl; sister, Caroline and Harry Heath; In-laws, Paul and Margret Silverio, Madelyn and Gene Foley, Jack Krieter, Frank Ehrsam, Lewis and Lorraine Randolph, Dr. Aaron Randolph, Sr., Elma and Francis Costello, Delores and Bill Jacobs, Thomas McKernie, and Ken Peterson. Memorials can be made to Mechanicsville Fireworks Fund or Mechanicsville Ambulance Department. Please share your support and memories with Joann's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.