Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
Villas of Hollybrook
Lorraine Ellen Decker


1925 - 2019
Lorraine Ellen Decker Obituary

Lorraine Ellen Decker

November 9, 1925-May 14, 2019

CHATHAM, IL-Lorraine Ellen Decker, 93, of Chatham, died at 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Villas of Hollybrook.

Lorraine was born on November 9, 1925, in East Moline, the daughter of Fred and Ellen Swanson Johnson. She married Caleb Decker on June 22, 1952 in Moline.

Lorraine was a member of the Homemakers Extension Group in Moline and The Unitarian Church of Davenport, IA. She enjoyed helping others, crafting, counted cross stitch, and bowling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers; and one sister.

She is survived by her son, Gary Decker of Eugene, OR; daughter, Kathy (Chris) Mehuys of Chatham; grandchild, Heron Brae; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. Per Lorraine's wishes, no ceremonies will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Illinois Foodbank, Attn: Heather Austwick, PO Box 8228, Springfield, IL 62791.

Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 17, 2019
