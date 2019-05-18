Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Figg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. Figg


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna M. Figg Obituary

Anna M. Figg

November 6, 1922-May 16, 2019

DAVENPORT-Anna Marie Figg, 96, of Davenport passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo. Memorials may be directed to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Anna was born November 6, 1922 in Davenport, the daughter of John and Zella (Moore) Stalder. She was a graduate of Buffalo High School. On May 28, 1960 she married Robert O. Figg in Rock Island. He preceded her in death in 1999. Together they owned and operated 'Stuff & Things' in Buffalo. Anna also conducted estate sales throughout the area. She was a charter member of the Buffalo Historical Society and was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. She enjoyed antiques and spending time with family and friends. In her younger years, she enjoyed dancing. Her smile and laughter were contagious to all who knew her.

Those left to honor her memory are sons, Reginald (Shirley) Kauffman of Calamus, Max (Andrea) Kauffman of Blue Grass; 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren; and the best neighbors in Scott County, Wayne (Mary) Behrens.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Randall Kauffman; sister, Doris Mosier; and brothers, Jack and Ralph Stalder.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the love and care that they showed to Anna.

Anna never said goodbye without singing, "I love you a bushel and a peck, and a hug around the neck."

Online condolences may be shared with Anna's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now