Anna M. Figg

November 6, 1922-May 16, 2019

DAVENPORT-Anna Marie Figg, 96, of Davenport passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo. Memorials may be directed to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Anna was born November 6, 1922 in Davenport, the daughter of John and Zella (Moore) Stalder. She was a graduate of Buffalo High School. On May 28, 1960 she married Robert O. Figg in Rock Island. He preceded her in death in 1999. Together they owned and operated 'Stuff & Things' in Buffalo. Anna also conducted estate sales throughout the area. She was a charter member of the Buffalo Historical Society and was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. She enjoyed antiques and spending time with family and friends. In her younger years, she enjoyed dancing. Her smile and laughter were contagious to all who knew her.

Those left to honor her memory are sons, Reginald (Shirley) Kauffman of Calamus, Max (Andrea) Kauffman of Blue Grass; 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren; and the best neighbors in Scott County, Wayne (Mary) Behrens.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Randall Kauffman; sister, Doris Mosier; and brothers, Jack and Ralph Stalder.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the love and care that they showed to Anna.

Anna never said goodbye without singing, "I love you a bushel and a peck, and a hug around the neck."

