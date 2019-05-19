George S. Fenno Jr.

May 27, 1923-May 17, 2017

DAVENPORT-George S. Fenno Jr., 95, of Davenport, formerly of Cordova, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2017. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 P.M. on Tuesday, May 21, 2017 in The Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday from 4-7 P.M. at the mortuary. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to be dispersed over his favorite charities.

George was born a son of George and Margaret (Schreiber) Fenno on May 27, 1923 in Coal Valley, IL. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII where he received a Purple Heart. He was united in marriage to Doris Slater June of 1953 in Davenport and she passed away on September 16, 2004.

He was a sweet reliable man who could fix anything, and was lovingly referred to as "MR. Fixit" by his family. He also enjoyed gardening and NASCAR.

George is survived by his son and daughter-in-law George and Kathy Fenno of Davenport; three grandchildren Randy, Tara, and Tony; four great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Doris, two sons, Charles and Roger with seven siblings.