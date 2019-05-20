Dakota S. Roate

September 30, 1992-May 17, 2019

DAVENPORT-Dakota S. Roate, 26, of Davenport, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Services will be 11 am Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Dakota was born in Rock Island, Ill. on September 30, 1992, a daughter of Dacia Roate and Travis Leopard. Dakota graduated from Rockridge High School and was currently taking classes at Kirkwood College.

Dakota was a member of the Davenport VFW Post 828 and the women's bowling league at Big River Bowling Alley, Davenport.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother and step-father, Dacia and Andy Rice, Davenport; father, Travis Leopard, Illinois City; grandmother, Cindy Pedersen, Taylor Ridge; aunts, Codee Pedersen, Wilton, Iowa and Danielle (Alonso) Trujilo, Iowa City, Iowa; uncles, Mike Roate, Irwin, Iowa and Bob (Paula) Roate, Florida; companion, Dan Belleau, Davenport; and many cousins and other extended family and friends.

Dakota was preceded in death by her grandfather – Jerry Pedersen and great-grandparents – Amelia Neff and William and Velma Leopard.

