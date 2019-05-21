Home

Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hope Church,
1811 18th Street
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Hope Church
1811 18th Street
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Matthew Escamilla Obituary

Matthew Escamilla Jr.

July 20, 1984-April 27, 2019

Matthew T. Escamilla Jr. passed away on April 27, 2019. Per his wishes cremation rights have been accorded. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hope Church, located at 1811 18th Street Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

Matthew was born on July 20, 1984 in Davenport, Iowa to Kimberly Munn and Matthew Escamilla Sr. He graduated from North Scott High School in 2004. He was employed by Berry Plastics as a forklift driver.

Matthew loved playing his guitar, watching horror flick movies, tattoo art and also loved drawing abstract art. His pride and joy were his children. He loved spending time with them.

Those left to honor his memory include his parents, Kimberly Munn of Bettendorf and Matthew Escamilla Sr. of Rock Island; siblings, Nicole and Mariah Escamilla, O'Shea Culbreath of Bettendorf; children, Ethan Capps, Noah and Mason Escamilla; nephew, O'Sire Culbreath; aunts, Benita (Darrell) Bester, Cheryl (Bob) Rangel, Lisa Strawhacker, Pauline Cortez, Marty Bellweau, and Michelle Escamilla; uncles, Jeff (Debbie) Munn and Ronald Escamilla; many cousins including Randy Alatorre; grandparents, Sally and George Munn and Jeff and Stella Tyler.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Henry Escamilla.

Online condolences may be made to Matthew's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on May 21, 2019
