Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Princeton Presbyterian Church
Princeton, IA
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Princeton Presbyterian Church
Princeton, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Underwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Underwood


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Glenn Underwood Obituary

Glenn Underwood

February 15, 1927-May 19, 2019

PRINCETON, IA.-Glenn Underwood, 92, of Princeton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Glenn was born February 15, 1927, on the farm where his grandfather and father lived, the only child of George and Eva (Oliver) Underwood. He graduated from LeClaire High School in 1944. Glenn married Loretta Jane Smeltzly March 29, 1957, at the Congregational Church, Clinton. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jane; daughters, Sheryl (Jim) Feeney of Appleton, Wisconsin, Glenda Mariani of Bettendorf, Annie (Robert) Derrick of Glenville, New York; granddaughters, Giavanna Mariani and Emily Derrick; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerald and Darlene Smeltzly; and nephews, Mike, Danny and Gary Smeltzly.

Glenn was a lifetime member of the Princeton Presbyterian Church, where he served as deacon, elder, choir member and teacher. Glenn served on the Scott County 4-H counsel and was a member of local saddle clubs. He judged and announced horse shows for many years, and was a lifelong member of the AQHA.

Family meant everything to Glenn. He was a loving and faithful husband, father, and grandfather. He loved a good joke and always had a new one to tell. He was a people person who had many good friends. Horses were his passion from a very young age, and he will be remembered as a true horseman and roper.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Princeton Presbyterian Church in Princeton. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, in the church. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.