Beverly Lensch

September 18, 1937-May 20, 2019

Beverly A. Lensch, 81, of Davenport, formerly of Walcott, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at The Fountains.

Beverly was born September 18, 1937 at home in Muscatine County, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Norma (Illian) Geurink. On September 22, 1956 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Davenport, she married Myron Lensch. Beverly worked in customer service for Von Maur for 20 years. She was a member of PEO, Questers, and a 25-year member of the Walcott American Legion Auxiliary.

Beverly was an avid sports fan, always looking forward to watching a ballgame. She enjoyed traveling. Beverly cherished her time spent watching her grandchildren's sporting events, and making pancakes every morning after overnight stays. She made a scrapbook for each one of her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Myron; children, Michelle (Don) Schaeffer of Davenport, Lee Lensch of DeWitt, and Melanie (Marty) Richardson of Ankeny; grandchildren, Brook, Caitlin (Scott), Kelsey, Courtney, Amanda (Will), Drew (Hannah), Jake (Meg), Ben, and Erin (Alex); great-grandchildren, Landon, Carson, and Grace; brother, Don (Cindy) Geurink of East Moline; and a sister-in-law, Cheri Geurink of Stockton.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Kenneth Geurink.

Beverly's family would like to extend a special thank you to Genesis Hospice and the Cascade staff at The Fountains for their love and care.

