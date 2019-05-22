Home

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
April 13, 2019

BETTENDORF-Ilo Mae Malik, 90, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Manor Care, Davenport.

Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Luxemburg, Iowa.

Survivors include her sons, James (Cindy) Hoffmann of Moline, Joseph (Cyndi) Malik of Bettendorf; daughters, Linda (Victor) Obertance of Florida, Pat Speth of Minnesota, Cindy (Jeffrey) Hoffmann-Johnson of Bettendorf, Connie Malik of Davenport, Mary (Richard) Rasumussen of Pennsylvania.

Ilo's full obituary may be viewed at www.mcginnis-chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 22, 2019
