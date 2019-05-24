Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laverne Puck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laverne "Vern" Puck


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Laverne "Vern" Puck Obituary

Laverne "Vern" Puck

December 17, 1940-May 21, 2019

DAVENPORT-Laverne "Vern" Puck, 78, of Davenport passed away May 21, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Vern will be celebrated with a visitation on Tuesday, May 28 from 4-7 PM at The Runge Mortuary. Private family graveside burial will be on Wednesday at Oakdale Cemetery. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Memorials may be made to the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center or to the Iowa Donor Network. Vern gave the gift of his eyes to help advance medical research.

Vern was born December 17, 1940, the son of Edgar and Evelyn (Schnoor) Puck of Davenport. After graduating from Davenport High School with the class of 1959, he joined the Marine Reserves. On June 23, 1962 he was united in marriage to Lois Strohbehn.

Vern began his career "pushing a broom" at Burroughs and worked his way up to become a service technician. Burroughs Corporation later became Unisys, the company he retired from after 33 years. After taking a year off, he made the leap to go into business for himself as VP Enterprises. After a successful career in computer and printer sales and service, he retired a second time. Many long-lasting friendships were made along the way, as Vern knew no strangers.

Vern enjoyed bowling at the Hob Nob on Tuesday nights, traveling the US with his family on summer vacations to 43 states and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Lois, children Sandra (Mike) McGrath, Cindy (Chris) Staebell and grandchildren Mallory, Lauren and Zach McGrath, Gabriella, Nick and Emma Morgan and Kate and Grace Staebell. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Eleanor Casserly and Ronald Puck.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now