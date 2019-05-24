Estella B. d'Autremont

June 20, 1933-May 22, 2019

OMAHA, NE-Estella Bernice d'Autremont, age 85, of Omaha, Nebr., passed away peacefully at her home on May 22, 2019.

She was born June 20, 1933, in Davenport, IA., to the late Leonard and Eleanor (Quinn) Lamp.

In addition to her parents, Estella was preceded in death by her husband, Richard d'Autremont; in-laws, Harold and Margaret d'Autremont; daughters, Rosemarie and Renee'; grandaughter, Cheryl Standish; sister and brother-in-law, Cecile and Jay Appleby, brother-in-law, Sherm Weber; niece Peggy Schafer; nephews, John, Peter and Steven Appleby.

Survivors include her daughters, Ruth (Robert) Standish, of Blair Nebr, Rita Butterfield and Rebecca Zander both of Omaha; son, Richard (Alicia) d'Autremont, Jr., of Prairie Village KS; 9 grandchildren, Robert (Joni) Standish Jr., Steven (Karen) Standish, David (Mary) Standish, William Standish, Austin Standish, Charlotte (Javier) Diaz, Kenneth Butterfield, Rachel d'Autremont; 14 great grandchildren, Jordan Sullivan, Blake and Kole Garrison, Colton Standish, Cheryl, Zachary, Jonathan, Abigail, Eleanor, Charles Standish Isais, Angelic, Taygan and Javier Diaz Jr.; 5 great- great grandchildren, Emma and Anastasia Standish, Adaela and Austin Standish Jr. and Braxtyn Garrison; sister, Ruth Weber, of Davenport IA., brother and sister-in-laws Laurence (Donna) d'Autremont , of Davenport, Clifford (Jan) d'Autremont, of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family Sunday 6:30 p.m., with Recitation of the Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00 a.m., all at Mary Our Queen Church, 3405 S. 118th Street, Omaha, Nebr. 68144. Family and friends are all invited for a luncheon that will immediately follow the service at the church social hall.

Interment Tuesday 3:00 p.m., at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport Iowa.

Family will direct memorials.