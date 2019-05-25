William and Mary Elaine Kelsey

November 22, 2016- May 22, 2018

ROUND ROCK, TX-Relatives and friends, please join us for a Memorial Service at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport, IA on Tuesday May 28 at 10:00 AM. There will be a burial of cremations to follow at the Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery.

William "Bill" and Mary "Elaine" were united in marriage at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on November 17, 1945. Bill retired from the Milwaukee Northern Pacific Railroad as a yardmaster. He was an active member at St. Anthony's and helped fill the holiday food baskets, especially the bread. He was also a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, the Elks, and the Eagles.

Elaine was a homemaker and later retired from the Rock Island Arsenal. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Alphonsus Church, and enjoyed shopping with friends. She also enjoyed crocheting and cooking anytime someone visited, especially during the holidays.

Bill and Elaine enjoyed Tuesday evenings together at the Eagles with friends and cocktails. They also enjoyed many activities through the Knights of Columbus including Bingo night where Bill volunteered and Elaine loved playing. They both enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, especially euchre.

They are survived by daughter, Cheryl Schilling; son, Steve Kelsey; six grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; Bill's sister, Sally Caleo, who visited them often with a cheery smile; and, lifelong friends, Joe and Bernice Verre.