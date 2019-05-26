John S. Dolan January 22, 1955-February 7, 2019 DAVENPORT-John Stephen Dolan was born January 22nd, 1955 and passed away unexpectedly on February 7th, 2019. His faith and relationship with God was unwavering. He has joined his parents, Jim and Alberta Dolan and sisters Andrea Noth and Petra Dolan. He left behind his brother, Chris Dolan and sisters Liz (Tom) Tacheny and Clarissa Gadient, 13 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his love for his many cats, his love for sports, quick witted personality, ability to always make people smile, his contagious laugh and most of all his kind, caring, and always generous heart. A private gathering of family and friends will be held in early June.