Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
1500 10th Ave
Fulton, IL 61252
(815) 589-2244
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Albany United Methodist Church
October 12, 1926-February 4, 2019

ALBANY, IL-THERESA ANNA NAFTZGER, 92, of Yuma, AZ, formerly of Albany, IL, passed away Monday February 4, 2019, in Yuma.

Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Albany United Methodist Church, followed by a luncheon reception at Theresa's house in Albany. A private family interment will be at the Lusk Memorial Cemetery in Albany. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. A memorial has been established to the Albany United Methodist Church.

Theresa was born October 12, 1926 in Rock Island, IL, to Edward and Mildred (Anderson) Bennett. She attended Rock Island High School in Rock Island, IL. On May 5, 1947 she married Donald F. Naftzger. Don passed away on May 1, 2004; they were happily married for 57 years. Theresa was employed for 25 years at General Electric in Morrison, IL, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the Albany United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and was active in the church sewing and quilting circles. She and her family enjoyed camping and traveling. Theresa was an avid quilter and was also gifted in both oil and watercolor painting. Theresa will be remembered for her generosity and compassion and her beautiful artistic creations that included paintings, quilts and stuffed bears.

Survivors include one son, Frederick (Mary Kathryn) Naftzger of Schenectady, NY; two grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Naftzger and David Andrew Naftzger; two nephews, Porter (Jeanne) Dunn and Bradley (Gail) Dunn and several cousins.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Don; one son, Paul; two brothers, Robert Bennett and Kenneth L. Bennett. To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on May 26, 2019
