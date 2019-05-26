Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
1500 10th Ave
Fulton, IL 61252
(815) 589-2244
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
1500 10th Ave
Fulton, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
1500 10th Ave
Fulton, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaretha Holcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaretha M. Holcomb


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaretha M. Holcomb Obituary

Margaretha M. Holcomb

May 2, 1932-May 24, 2019

ALBANY, IL-MARGARETHA "Marge" M. Holcomb, 87, of Albany, IL, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at her home.

Her funeral service will be 10:30 AM Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home with Mr. Ken Renkes officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lusk Memorial Cemetery in Albany. A memorial has been established by the family.

Marge was born May 2, 1932, in Clinton, IA, to Raymond L. and Ida Mae (McCue) Gideonsen. She was educated in the Clinton Grade Schools and was a graduate of Clinton High School. Marge married Frank F. Holcomb on August 15, 1951, in Wichita Falls, TX. He died May 18, 1997. Marge was employed by Rich Toy Factory and Bennett Box Factory in Clinton, IA and the former Holcomb's Lunch which became Julie's Café in Albany, IL. She then owned and operated, along with her husband Frank, Frank's Garbage and Disposal Service and Wonder Barn Antique and Collectables. Marge also babysat for a lot of Albany children. She enjoyed sewing, altering many items of clothing for the young children of Albany.

Survivors include four daughters, Christine Griser of Albany, Cynthia Holcomb of Albany, Katherine Holcomb of Cordova, IL, and Karren Hanson of Albany; three sons, Raymond (Brenda) Holcomb of Warner Robins, GA, David (Micki) Holcomb of Albany, and James (Michelle) Holcomb of Morrison, IL; seventeen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; one nephew, Jay Gideonsen; and four sisters-in-law, Patricia (Wayne) Anglese, Nancy Bielema, and Celia Huizenga all of Albany and Bonnie Holcomb of Erie, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; and one brother, Ray Gideonsen.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now