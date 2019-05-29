Arley Brown September 14, 1940-May 23, 2019 MIDWAY, AR-Funeral Services for Arley "Bud" Brown of Midway, Arkansas will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 2 PM with visitation one hour before the service at Joines Funeral Home (Il Rt 130 S) in Villa Grove, Illinois. Bud passed away May 23, 2019, in Midway, Arkansas at the age of 78. He was born September 14, 1940, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri the son of Ervie and Mary Virginia Brown. He married Betty Jo Sheets on April 2, 1960, at Piggott, Arkansas. He attended Southern Illinois University, was a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, and recieved his Masters Degree from Eastern Illinois University. He worked as an educator and coach for the Egyptian, Rockridge, Jamaica, ABL, and Heritage School Districts for 34 years. Bud lived in Midway since moving from Allerton, Illinois, in 1993. He was a member of the Ozark Woodturners, Lions Club, Masonic Temple, Illini Bass Club, and Norfork Bass Club. Bud enjoyed bass fishing, golfing, an avid reader and was an accomplished woodturner. Bud is survived by his daughter, Linda Michele (Steve) Goelz of Peachtree City, GA; fiance, Linda Hale of Forth Worth, TX; two grandsons, Kevin (Megan) Goelz of Fayetteville, GA and Ryan Goelz of Atlanta, GA, and two great-grandsons, Colton and Parker Goelz of Fayetteville, GA., and sister Clara Young of Everette, Washington, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother Erv Brown. Burial will be in the Centennial Cemetery, Villa Grove, Illinois. Memorials may be made to a . Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com