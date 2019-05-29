Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Davenport, IA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert A. and Muriel M. Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Herbert A. and Muriel M. Smith Obituary

Herbert A. and Muriel M. Smith

October 2, 2018-November 18, 2018

TOPEKA, KS-A memorial service celebrating the lives of Muriel M. and Herbert A. Smith, formerly of Davenport, will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Friends and family are invited to gather together at 12:00pm, with a service at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Herb and Muriel passed away in Topeka, Kansas within seven weeks of one another, Herb on October 2, 2018, and Muriel on November 18, 2018.

Herb was born October 21, 1930 in Davenport, and Muriel was born January 15, 1931 in Clinton, Iowa. They both attended Davenport schools and graduated from the University of Iowa in 1953 with degrees in Pharmacy.

On August 18, 1951, they were married at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. For many years, they owned and operated Smith Drugstore, and later after moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where they opened a pharmacy in a medical complex. They spent their entire careers working as Registered Pharmacists. In 2008, they moved to Topeka, Kansas to be closer to family.

Survivors include their daughters, Debi (Tom) Stiles, Topeka, KS, Diane Thompson, Matthews, NC, and Sheri (Mike) Scott, Fort Mill, SC; six grandchildren, Jeff (Cyndi) Stiles, Jenni (Trevor) Holland, Greg (Ashlynn) Stiles, Valerie Scott, David (Tina) Scott, and Kyle (Kristen) Thompson. They are also survived by six great-grandchildren, Logan and Kinsleigh Holland, Brynlee and Aria Stiles, and Addie and Lillie Thompson, as well as Muriel's brother, Bob (Pat) McCoy, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Herb is predeceased by his parents, Bert and Florence Smith, and sisters Phyllis Briceland and Maxine Christman. Muriel is predeceased by her parents, Mildred and Charles McCoy.

They were members of St. Matthew's Catholic Church, Topeka, Kansas.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now