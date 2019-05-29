Rev. Dr. Michael S. Robinson

June 10, 1952-May 27, 2019

BETTENDORF-Rev. Dr. Michael S. Robinson, 66, of Bettendorf died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport with visitation from Noon until the service time. Cremation will follow services and inurnment will be in St. Paul Memorial Garden at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Michael was born June 10, 1952 in Valdosta, Georgia the son of Thomas and Frances (Register) Robinson. He grew up in Port Arthur, Texas. He married Kathy Richards, July 10, 1971 in Buna, Texas. He married Rosemary Goodding in Long Grove, Iowa. He married Lynn Batcher in 2017 in Davenport, Iowa.

He was a man of intelligence and love for learning earning B.A, M.A., M. Div. and D. Min. degrees. He was ordained in the Southern Baptist church in 1972 and served small churches all his adult life, the most recent being Harmony Hills Baptist Church in Bettendorf and Ascension Lutheran Church in Goose Lake, Iowa. He worked as addictions counselor, a halfway house manager, hospital chaplain, grief counselor and as adjunct faculty at Mt. St. Clare College in Clinton, and Scott Community College in Bettendorf. His compassionate presence soothed the souls of many in his care.

Michael volunteered his time in numerous community organizations including Bettendorf Police Chaplains, Churches United, Habitat for Humanity and Stand Down. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Michael is survived by his wife, Lynn; his sons Aric (Alexa) of Davenport and Kiley (Marleisy) of Sterling Heights, MI; grandchildren, Parker, Hadley, Holden and Harlow all of Davenport and Ethan and Leah of Sterling Heights, MI; stepchildren Elizabeth (Todd) Mittleman, Salt Lake City, UT, David Batcher, Minneapolis, MN and Emily Batcher, Madison, WI; step grandchildren Leah and William Mittleman. He is also survived by his father Thomas Robinson, sisters Wanda (Joe) Moore and Kay Robinson all of Conroe, TX. He was preceded in death by his mother.

