Jack E. Starr

March 5, 1927-May 26, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jack E. Starr, 92, of Davenport, IA passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Cremation rites will be accorded. A committal service, followed by military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Davenport Memorial Park in the Mausoleum Chapel. Memorials may be made to the in Jack's late wife Emily's honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Jack was born on March 5, 1927 in Maquoketa, IA. At the age of 17 Jack and his late twin brother, Don enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving during World War II. On May 2, 1948 he married the love of his life, Emily Teel. They went on to enjoy 70 years of marriage. Jack worked for 30 years as a carpenter, and then worked at Alcoa until his retirement in 1992. He enjoyed his field trials with his dogs and horses. Jack was a very generous person and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Jack is survived by his sons, Forrest "Butch" (Vicki) Starr and David Starr; daughter, Lori (Gary) Lemburg; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and siblings: Marlene Hintermeister, Keith Munro, Dick Munro, Marilyn Denger and Bill Munro.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents; his mother, Thelma; his father, Frank; wife, Emily; infant daughter, Julie; and twin brother, Don Starr.