Theresa Michelle (Graham) Kemp

November 13, 1958-May 28, 2019

DAVENPORT-heresa (Teri) M. Kemp, 60, of Davenport, IA passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, peacefully at home. A memorial is not planned.

Teri was born Nov. 13, 1958, in Davenport, IA the daughter of James Robert and Henrietta Theresa (Burke) Graham.

She was united in marriage to Thom Kemp on August 08, 2008 in Davenport, Iowa.

Teri had a huge heart and compassion for animals, especially her dogs. She loved her time with family and will be missed.

She is survived by husband, Thom Kemp, Davenport; Brothers, John L. (Becky), Oregon, Wis. and Timothy B. (Cathy), Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, James R Jr.; Thomas A. and Stephen A.). May they rest in peace.