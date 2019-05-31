Andrew "Drew" Stahler

June 21, 1988-May 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Andrew "Drew" Stahler, 30, a resident of Davenport, will be at 10:00am Monday, June 3, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. There will be additional visitation Monday at church from 9:00am until the Mass time. Drew passed away unexpectedly Monday May 27th, 2019.

Andrew Stahler was born June 21st, 1988 in Richardson, Texas, a son of Gregory A. and Angelita K. (Van Camp) Stahler. Sr. He was a painter/laborer and volunteered at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Drew enjoyed Jiu-jitsu, and spending time with his children. Drew was a very talented athlete, especially when it came to baseball. He had a strong love for music and loved playing the guitar. Drew loved his family, and he always was the first to help anybody and looked out for everyone.

Memorials may be made to an education fund for his children.

Those left to honor Drew's memory include his mother, Angelita "Angie" Stahler, Davenport; his children, Adeline Stahler and Aidan Nix, significant other, Amber Gomez, Beeville, Texas; grandmother Alyce Van Camp Lenertz, Davenport; siblings, Gregory (Paige Stone) Stahler, Jr., Frisco, Texas, Bradley Stahler, Davenport, Nicholas Stahler, Dallas, Texas, Alyce "Aly'e" Stahler, Atlanta, Georgia; nephew, Bradley Stahler, Davenport; niece, Halle Stahler, Frisco, Texas; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Gregory Stahler, Sr., and his aunt, Carol McClean "Stahler".

