Sandra Sue (Woodford) Reyna

July 6, 1942-April 29, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Sandra Sue (Woodford) Reyna announce her passing on April 29, 2019, at the age of 76, in Illinois, surrounded by her family.

Sandra was born to Blake and Letha Hillyer on July 6, 1942. She married John Woodford who predeceased her. Their marriage was blessed with three children. After John's death, Sandra married Eliseo Reyna, Sr.

Sandra was preceded in death by her first husband, John, her parents, and both of her brothers. Sandra will be lovingly remembered by her three children: Laura Weikert (Mike Weikert), Julie Leeper (Al Leeper) and John Woodford, Jr. (Cindy Woodford); six grandchildren: Jeremy Weikert, Justin Weikert, Lexie Weikert, Alex Leeper, Jessica Leeper and Emily Woodford, and three great grandchildren. She will also be fondly remembered by her second husband's family, including but not limited to: Juan Reyna, Eliseo Reyna, Jr., and Amanda Reyna, as well as many others.

Sandra is remembered for her kindness, love, generosity, and especially her sense of humor. She had a great love for animals, bingo and penny slot machines. All that had the pleasure to know Sandra seemed to enjoy her famous potato salad, homemade noodles and fried chicken. She is loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Sandra's life will be held at the VFW, 2814 State Street, Bettendorf, Iowa, June 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Those who so desire may send cards and/or memorial donations to: 5101 Linbar Drive, J214, Nashville, TN 37211.