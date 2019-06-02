Norman "Norm" S. Lau Jr. May 29, 2019 DAVENPORT-Norman "Norm" S. Lau, Jr. 74, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House with his loving family by his side. Services celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10 am at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, June 3, from 4–7 pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will be following the service at Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials in Norm's name may be made to Lancer Legacy Club. Norm was born in 1944 in Davenport Iowa, the son of Norman and Ruth Lau. Following his graduation from North Scott High School in 1963, Norm joined the United States Navy, and later went on to Iowa State University, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in animal science in 1972. While stationed in Norfolk, VA, he met the love of his life, Melodie. They were united in marriage on November 28, 1968; she passed away in 2015. Together, he and Melodie found much happiness on their Magnolia Crest Farm. For many years, they operated a well-known roadside produce stand outside their home, featuring numerous vegetables, flower bouquets, and other produce grown on their farm. Norm and his brother are fifth generation farmers at Magnolia Crest Farm and were supervisors at Oscar Mayer. He was an active member of the Eldridge American Legion, Scott County Farm Bureau, the Quad Cities Chapter of Buy Fresh Buy Local, and served as a board member of Scott County Pork Producers and Pine Hill Cemetery. He was an avid gardener, and especially loved growing sweet corn and a large variety of tomatoes. He enjoyed bird watching and photography, always capturing family memories and nature. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family, sharing with them his diverse knowledge of animals and plants. He valued the land and made sure to instill this in the next generations. It was his firm belief that heritage and legacy connect one generation to the next. Norm is lovingly remembered by his daughter and son-in-law Melinda and John Pierson of Davenport; their children Lilly and Parker; as well as siblings Peter (Ronelle) Lau; Suzanne (Kim) Evans of Davenport, and Lisa (David) Kimball of Wheaton, IL; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melodie and his parents. Online condolences may be made to the Lau family by visiting Norm's obituary at www.weertsfh.com