Arrica M. Belman

May 31, 1979-May 31, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Funeral services for Arrica M. Belman 40, of East Moline, IL, will be 10 am Wednesday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Tuesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm. She died on her 40th birthday Friday May 31, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House Bettendorf, surrounded by her family.

Arrica Belman was born May 31, 1979, in Silvis, IL, the daughter of Arthur and Vickie Ruiz Belman. She had worked for Laud Construction, Carbon Cliff, IL, and most recently worked for Bush Construction, Davenport, IA. Arrica was a loving mother who shared her passion of soccer with her boys.

Survivors include her sons, Connor and Austin Fitch, East Moline; parents, Arthur and Vickie Belman, East Moline; sister, Amy (Josh) Ballegeer, Colona, IL; brother, Adam (Betsy) Belman, Bettendorf, IA, nieces and nephews, Owen, Oscar, Adalyn, Cooper, Hunter, and Emily; fiancé, Jason Rieger, East Moline; many aunts uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, several aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be made to Vickie Belman for Arrica's sons education fund or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

The family would like to thank the staff of Clarissa C. Cook Hospic House for their wonderful care.

