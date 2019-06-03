Home

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Patricia L. Parris


1934 - 2019
Patricia L. Parris Obituary

Patricia L. Parris

June 25, 1934-May 31, 2019

DAVENPORT-Patricia Lynn Parris, 84, of Davenport, IA passed away calmly surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in The Runge Mortuary Chapel with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. until service time. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Patricia was born in Clinton, IA. on June 25, 1934 to Melvin and Charlotte (Coolon) Schare. She was united in marriage to Jesse Parris on January 6th, 1951. They were married 47 years until his death in 1998. She worked for many years as a clerk at the Rockingham drug store.

She was a loving homemaker who truly adored her family and children. She and her brother were best friends for 76 years through thick and thin. She enjoyed crocheting, reading books and playing bingo.

Survivors include her children; Barry (Theresa) Parris, David (Mary) Parris and Lynn (Tom) Carstens; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and her brother David Schare.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jesse, and sister, Pam Kelling.

In Pat's own words to her family, "Play, When I Die at my funeral, unless you can get Blood, Sweat, and Tears to perform it live, ha ha"

Published in Quad-City Times on June 3, 2019
