Marguerite M. Hiebing

September 2, 1919-June 1, 2019

DAVENPORT-Marguerite Marie Hiebing, 99, of Davenport, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Kahl Home in Davenport.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, with visitation following from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or to the donor's favorite charity.

Marguerite was born September 2, 1919 in Lost Nation, Iowa, the daughter of Simon and Edith (Peterson) Ales. On August 26, 1940 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, she married John J. Hiebing. He preceded her in death May 30, 2002.

Marguerite enjoyed riding her bicycle, and was a wonderful cook. Prior to becoming a member at St. Paul's, she was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. She enjoyed visiting with members of her church family at their weekly "Koffee Klutchers" meeting. Marguerite cherished her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Marietta "Marti" and Jim Campbell of Davenport; grandchildren, Jamie (Joanna) Campbell of Davenport, John (Victoria) Campbell of Bettendorf, Jennifer (Mark) Sissel of Davenport, and Joel Campbell of North Liberty; great-grandchildren, Jay and Julia Campbell, Emersyn and Cameron Sissel, and Miles and Bennett Campbell; sister-in-law, Jo Ales of Bettendorf; nephew, Neal DeVine; and a dear friend, Shirley Engelmann.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Paul; brothers, Wilfred, Howard, Robert, and Allen; and sisters, Kathryn, Edith, and Madeline.

