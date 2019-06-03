Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
(309) 756-5513
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas O. Moore


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas O. Moore Obituary

Thomas O. Moore

December 17, 1948-June 2, 2019

MOLINE-Thomas O. Moore, 70, of Moline, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Overlook Village, Moline.

Thomas was born in Rock Island on December 17, 1948 to William and Marie (Tambascio). Thomas was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Army, and continued to serve his community as a police officer for the City of Moline. Thomas left civil service to begin his career at John Deere and Co., retiring as a Maintenance Engineer after a career spanning over 30 years. Thomas was a dedicated and hardworking man – later driving trucks for Penske post-retirement which grew into a passion and love of the road. Thomas was an avid golfer and loved to laugh. He had a magnetic personality, a sharp wit, and a warm kindness which would command a room and endear him immediately to strangers. Wherever Thomas went, he made friends and left lasting impressions. His very pride and joy was his family, and his proudest moment was donating his bone marrow to his brother, Russell.

Services for Tom will be held at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, and funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 6. Burial will be held at National Cemetery, Rock Island.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Abbey Helmetag; son, Benjamin (Taneel) Moore; grandchildren, Grant, Nicholas, and Olivia Helmetag, Tyler and Avery Moore, and Jordan and Bryce Iwinski; brothers, Russell (Maria) Moore, Wade (Nanette), Michael, and Patrick (Cinnamon); and nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). Online condolences may be left to Thomas's family at www.wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now