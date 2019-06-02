Nancy Lou Ludwick

April 23, 1939-May 31, 2019

COLUMBUS JUNCTION-Nancy Lou Ludwick entered Heaven on May 31, 2019, at her home in Columbus Junction.

Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Columbus City Cemetery in Columbus City, followed by a celebration of life luncheon at the Masonic Lodge in Columbus City.

Memorial donations can be made to Great River Hospice and Track Guy.

Nancy was born on April 23, 1939, in Moline, Illinois, to Elmer S Barbee and Phyllis Mabel (Greenland) Barbee. She was a 1957 graduate of Columbus High School in Columbus Junction, Iowa.

She worked for 32 years at Thatcher Plastics in Muscatine. She was also a nurses aide at Colonial Manor & Louisa County Public Health.

She is survived by her daughters, Robin Collins and husband, Gary, Jody Ludwick and Ed Wright, Joan Hunt and husband, Scot; four granddaughters; one grandson; one great grandson, two great granddaughters, and their extended family.