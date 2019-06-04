Carol Jean Gibson Selby April 3, 1935-June 2, 2019 DAVENPORT-Carol Jean Gibson Selby, 84, of Davenport, IA passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House surrounded by her loving family after showing strength through many health crises. In accordance to her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. Inurnment will be in Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kings Harvest Animal Shelter or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice Home.. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Carol was born on April 3, 1935 in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of William W. and Helen A. (Lewis) Gibson. Following her graduation from West Waterloo High School, she attended Grinnell College. She had worked part time for F. W. Woolworth Co. and Black's Department Store. Following college she was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. until she married, started a family and became a homemaker. When her children were all in school she returned to the workforce. She then was employed by the Davenport Community School District retiring as an Administrative Assistant after 31 years of service. She was formerly married to Charles Selby. Carol was a member of the Iowa Society of Mayflower Descendants and the Davenport Area Retired School Personnel Association. She was a former member of DAR in Waterloo, DAEOP, NAEOP. Carol was always told she never knew a stranger. Annual Fishing trips to Minnesota and family reunions were high on her priority list. Family meant a great deal to her. Visiting the farm as a child was the highlight of the summer. She felt all children should have the opportunity to visit and spend time on a farm. Her vast love for animals was shown with care and compassion through her cats and dogs. Carol is survived by daughters, Deborah Eitel, Davenport, IA; Leanne (Darryl), Bettendorf, IA and son, William Selby, Lawrenceville, GA; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Col. Richard C. Jones, USAF Rtr., Ft. Walton Beach, FL; and ,many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Virginia Jones; grandson, Richie Eitel; and ex-husband, Charles. May they rest in peace. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Visiting Angels and Clarissa C. Cook for the wonderful care and support during her illnesses. A special thanks to Lori for her extraordinary help.