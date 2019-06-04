Carol Purcell August 31, 1940-June 2, 2019 DAVENPORT-Carol Jean Purcell, 78, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary with graveside services following visitation at Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Carol was born August 31, 1940 to Albert and Ila (Cross) Pemberton in Geneseo. She was a bartender, friend, Chicago Bears fan and took a huge leap of faith in her mid 30's to work for Rock Island Arsenal, which is where she met her husband, Larry Purcell. They were united in marriage on May 18, 1985. He passed away August 24, 2012. Carol had a big heart and loved her friends, family, cooking shows and Wheel of Fortune. She always had a pot of coffee on for visitors and a wicked sense of humor, she loved a corny joke. Carol had a mild temper and her children often witnessed her throwing a dish towel on the floor and telling them to "knock it off'. She loved camping and going to the races. You would find her sitting around the campfire with a cup of coffee and a smoke. She loved her Giant Schnauzers, Lugar, Levi and Bella and best nap cat, Dutchess. Survivors include her children, Jace (Sarah) Morgan of Villisca, IA and Crystal (Ken) Haldeman of Aurora, CO; grandchildren: Jeramy, Jennifer, Katie and Dean; great grandchildren: Cameron, Lyli, Dillon and Addison; who knew that a carpool ad in the newspaper would lead to a best friend and partner in crime for life, Barbara Waters; and most awesome back yard, neighbor and friend, Alan Sprout. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry.