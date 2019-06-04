Home

Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 736-7100
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Sheley Obituary

Michael Sheley

October 24, 1946-June 2, 2019

MOLINE-Michael Kennedy Sheley, 72, of Moline, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at his home.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to his family for funds to be established in his name.

Michael was born on October 24, 1946, in Moline, the son of Dale W. and Jacquelyn L. (Dempsey) Sheley.

Memories may be shared at esterdahl.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 4, 2019
