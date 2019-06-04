Michael Sheley

October 24, 1946-June 2, 2019

MOLINE-Michael Kennedy Sheley, 72, of Moline, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at his home.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to his family for funds to be established in his name.

Michael was born on October 24, 1946, in Moline, the son of Dale W. and Jacquelyn L. (Dempsey) Sheley.

