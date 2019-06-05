Home

Bailey Funeral Home
210 Main Street
Lancaster, NH 03584
(603) 788-3381
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
1941 - 2019
JEFFERSON, NH- Paul Ormond Deignan, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away at his home in Jefferson, New Hampshire on May 7th, 2019.

Paul was born in New York City in 1941, son of Ormond and Dorothy (Donahue) Deignan. He studied English at Middlebury College, Middlebury, Vermont and Economics at San Francisco State, San Francisco, California. While working at the California Academy of Sciences during school he met his former spouse, Christine (Chadek) Deignan. They were married in 1977 in San Francisco and had daughter Diane (Deignan) Arnold. He went on to work as a planning and scheduling engineer for various construction companies, including Brown & Root on the Alaska oil pipeline. His passions were mathematics and the outdoors, hiking and skiing in the mountains of both coasts.

Survivors include his daughter Diane of Davenport, Iowa and brother James Deignan of Hartford, Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his parents Ormond and Dorothy. Remembrance will take place at Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, NH, on Thursday, June 6 at 10:00am. Those who desire may send cards to: 3906 W. 13th St., Davenport, IA 52804; or make online condolences at www.baileyfh.net. In lieu of flowers a memorial gift may be made to Yosemite Park at www.yosemiteconservancy.org/honor-someone-special.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 5, 2019
