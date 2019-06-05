Patrick M. Carlton

June 4, 2019

NEW BOSTON, IL-Patrick M. "Pat" Carlton, 65, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo.

Visitation will be 4-7pm Friday at Dennison Funeral Home in Viola after which cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to .

During his time in the military he was stationed in Germany for one year during the Vietnam Era. After his service Pat was a supervisor for many construction crews including Rex-On Construction, McCarthy, and K-5. He retired from his own company, Midwest Paving in 2007. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, bags player, and beer drinker.

Pat married Debra Whitmore on July 14, 1973, raising two children Melissa (Jason) Purchase of Viola and Chadrick (Katherine) Carlton of Toulon, IL. He later remarried Christine Feik on November 27, 1987 and raised Nickie Feik of Ankeny, IA, Shane Feik of Toulon, IL, Heather Feik of Moline, IL, and James (Margie) Feik of Brimfield, IL. Not only was Pat a proud father, but a loving grandfather of 15 grandchildren.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Carl "Andy" Carlton, and a lifelong friend Mike Simpson.

ONLINE CONDOLENCES MAY BE MADE AT WWW.DENNISONFUNERALHOME.COM