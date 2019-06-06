Misuk Pak Bentley

January 21, 1948-June 4, 2019

BETTENDORF-Misuk Pak Bentley, 71, of Bettendorf, IA passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Unity Point in Bettendorf.

Misuk was born on January 21, 1948 in South Korea. She was united in marriage to Joseph W. Bentley on May 5, 1975 in Montgomery, AL. They met in Korea and moved to the United States, then Germany, before settling in the Quad Cities.

Misuk was a happy, giving, funny, selfless woman who loved her family and was very proud of her grandchildren. She loved to go golfing and tending to her flowers. She was very active and every morning she could be found at the YMCA. Misuk was passionate about cooking, especially her Korean food. She was a devoted and active member of the Korean United Methodist Church, as well as supporting the Bettendorf Presbyterian Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sharon (Matt) Virgo, Donna (Marty Moe) Bentley and Barry (Suzanne Oakes) Bentley; grandchildren: Jakob Moe, Elias Moe and Jude Moe; and a brother and sister in South Korea.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph.