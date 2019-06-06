Patrick J. Lohf

July 7, 1941-May 16, 2019

BROWNSVILLE, TX-Patrick Joseph Lohf, 77, of Brownsville, Texas, formerly of Davenport and Buffalo Iowa passed away May 16, 2019. Per his wishes, he was cremated. There will be a memorial mass at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 406 4th St., in Buffalo, IA on June 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. There will be a celebration of life at the Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark St., following the mass.

All are welcome.

Pat was born in Davenport, Iowa on July 7, 1941, (the 2nd of 11 children) to Myron and Edith (ohmer) Lohf. He Grew up and attended school in Buffalo, Iowa. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing and later worked on electronics. He worked in construction, helped his dad with surveying on the side, and various jobs throughout the Quad Cities. Due to health issues he went on disability. On September 13, 1986 he married Susan Joleen Polesky in Davenport at St. Anthony Catholic Church. She passed away April 17, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas, where they moved in the late 1990's.

Pat is survived by 6 sisters: Theresa (Dale) Kennedy, Piedmont, CA., Madonna (Bill) Snyder, Myrtle Beach, S.C., Jane (Tony) Ramirez, Davenport, IA., and Monica (Ron) Lohf-Ford, Monument, CO. 4 brothers: Mike (Barbara) Biltmore Lake. N.C., Greg, Muscatine, IA., Tom (Dianne), Davenport, IA., Ray (Connie), Davenport, IA., and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife. Brother in law, Ewert Kimball, sister in law, Sharron (Moeller) Lohf, may they rest in peace.

Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation or to St. Peters Church in Buffalo , IA.