David L. Grove October 20, 1962-May 31, 2019 GLENVIEW, IL-David Leonard Grove, age 56, passed away on Friday, May 31st at his home in Glenview, IL after a courageous 3 year battle with brain cancer. Dave was born on October 20th, 1962, in Lima, Ohio. Dave graduated from Davenport Assumption High School in 1981 and received his BA in Accounting from The University of Iowa in 1985. He enjoyed great success as an entrepreneur and CPA, building his own accounting firm, DG & Associates. Dave later joined Dempsey and Company to become CFO and later CEO of ETRADE Capital Markets. He also served as a board member and then Vice Chairman of the Chicago Stock Exchange. Dave retired in October 2014. Dave married Christine Splan in 2001 and they had two beautiful children: Emma (17) and John (15). Dave had an adventurous spirit and loved traveling with his family and spending time outdoors, hiking, biking and exploring new places. He was a kind and generous person who taught his children to live life fully and start each day with a positive attitude. He brought joy and laughter to many people's lives. Dave was preceded in death by his father, John Marvin Grove, his brother Mike, and sister-in-law Patty. In addition to his wife and children, Dave is survived by his mother Joan of Davenport, IA; brothers John of Roseville, MN and Jimmy of Davenport, IA; sisters Kathy Garfin (Russ) of Forest City, IA, and Janet (Gene) Green of Dewitt, IA; sister-in-law, Kelly (Christian) Cole of Glenview, IL; eight nieces and nephews: Nancy, David, Conor, Christopher (Katie), Michelle (Toba), Kate, Madeline and Sofia; and many close friends who have been a wonderful support to the family. Dave and his family were long-time residents of Roscoe Village in Chicago and he will be laid to rest near there in Graceland Cemetery. Dave was a loyal supporter of the Handicapped Development Center (HDC) in Davenport, IA, which has helped his brother Jimmy and many others with employment and independent living opportunities. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to HDC: www.handicappeddevelopment.org. A memorial visitation will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W Belmont Avenue, Chicago, Il 60657, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4pm-8pm. Memorial Mass will be at the Ravenswood United Church-Christ, 2050 W Pensacola Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, on Friday June, 7, 2019 at 11am. For information www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com, or 773.472.6300.