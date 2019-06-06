Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Bronson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Louise Bronson


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosemary Louise Bronson Obituary

Rosemary Louise Bronson

February 8, 1924-May 25, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS-Rosemary Louise Bronson was born February 8, 1924, to Dr. and Mrs. James Eterno of Chicago, Illinois. She passed away May 25, 2019, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She attended and graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She was married to Richard Verne Bronson of Detroit, Michigan from 1950 to 1973. Mrs. Bronson taught home economics in The Davenport Public Schools for 18 years before retiring in 1986. She is survived by her daughters Laurel and Suzanna. A celebration of her life will take place in Davenport at a future date.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.