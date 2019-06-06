|
Rosemary Louise Bronson
February 8, 1924-May 25, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS-Rosemary Louise Bronson was born February 8, 1924, to Dr. and Mrs. James Eterno of Chicago, Illinois. She passed away May 25, 2019, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She attended and graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She was married to Richard Verne Bronson of Detroit, Michigan from 1950 to 1973. Mrs. Bronson taught home economics in The Davenport Public Schools for 18 years before retiring in 1986. She is survived by her daughters Laurel and Suzanna. A celebration of her life will take place in Davenport at a future date.
Published in Quad-City Times on June 6, 2019