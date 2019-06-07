Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Charles L. Rubley


1933 - 2019
Charles L. Rubley Obituary

Charles L. Rubley

April 17, 1933-June 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-- A Memorial Mass for Charles L. Rubley, 86, of Davenport will be 10:30a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 9 until 10:30a.m. in the gathering space at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Davenport Police Association or to St. Anthony's.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Mr. Rubley died Monday, June 3, 2019 at Trinity, Bettendorf following a brief illness.

Chuck was born April 17, 1933 in Davenport, a son of Arthur and Emma (Hillebrand) Rubley. He proudly served our country in the Army during the Korean conflict.

Chuck married Patricia McWilliams on February 19, 1955 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Pat passed away July 1, 2018 after 63 years of marriage.

Mr. Rubley served the Davenport community as a police officer from 1954 until his retirement as a detective in 1979. He then began a career at the John Deere Davenport Works in security and IT, retiring in 1996.

Chuck was very family oriented, happiest when his family was around. He also enjoyed dancing with his bride, Pat. Chuck was a very talented pitcher; pitching in many of the Davenport Police charity baseball games.

He served St Anthony's Parish as an extraordinary minister and usher, also helping with the holiday basket delivery and assisting with weekly bread runs.

Survivors include his children: Christopher (Lynnette) Rubley, Blue Grass; Cathleen (James) Marley, Bettendorf; Karen (Nicholas) Rizzo, Palatine, Illinois; Kurtis (Diane) Rubley, Hiawatha, Iowa; Peggy (Wayne) Shipley, Ankeny, Iowa; 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Bear, Davenport.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Jim and Robert Rubley.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 7, 2019
