Patricia F. Davies

October 18, 1929-June 1, 2019

CANTON-Patricia F. Davies, 89, of Canton, passed away at 1:20 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on October 18, 1929 in Canton to John and Mary (Buchen) Flahavin. She first married Edwin Schuster on June 30, 1955 who preceded her in death on September 6, 1966, later married Clarence Werland on December 27, 1973 who preceded her in death on October 20, 1999, and lastly married Paul Davies on January 26, 2002 who preceded her in death on August 19, 2002.

Patricia was also preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Marylin Oehler, and one infant sister, Betty Lee.

Surviving is one son-in-law, Kenneth Oehler; two grandchildren, Mary Hight (Oehler) and John Oehler; and three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Isabella, and Natalie.

Patricia worked as a phlebotomist for Graham Hospital. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Canton, IL, Greenwood Cemetery Board, and was also a member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority. Patricia was an avid Pitch and Bridge Player.

Services will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Canton, IL Pastor Micah Garnett will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton, IL. A visitation will be held from 4-6 PM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL. Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Canton, IL. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com