La Thi Pham

August 15, 1940-June 4, 2019

BARTLETT, IL-La Thi Pham, 78, of Bartlett, IL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 4, 2019. La was born August 15, 1940 in Saigon, Vietnam to Chinh Thi Tran (mother) and Doc Van Tran (father). She married Quy Dinh Pham on August 15, 1970 in Saigon. A refugee, she was sponsored by Calvary Lutheran Church in Moline where she rebuilt her life and raised her family. La delighted in cooking for others, gardening and bird watching, walking along the Mississippi River, reading spiritual literature, and playing with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children Dung Pham (Seth Colley) of Bartlett, Quynh (Brad) Kirschner of Tinley Park, Bich (Todd) Kuhns of Beijing, China, and Kiet Pham (Alyson McClure) of Bolingbrook; her beloved grandchildren: Madeline, Liam, Henry, Kenjiro, and Kieran; and extended family in the USA, Australia, Canada, and Vietnam. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a sister.

Visitation will be 2-5 PM, immediately followed by a memorial service on Saturday, June 8 at Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett, IL 60103. Memorials may be made to RefugeOne.org and Heartland Hospice (Westmont location).

