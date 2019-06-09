Angie Park November 28, 1960-May 28, 2019 DAVENPORT-Angie Park left this earth on May 28th, 2019 under the care of Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA. She was ushered into her new life by her loving family and friends. She was born Angele Marie Reed to Paul and Geraldine Reed on November 28th, 1960 in Muscatine, IA. Later the family moved to Davenport, IA where she graduated from Central H.S. Angie was a Brownie, Girl Scout, played Dad's Club Softball, and Volleyball for Davenport Central. She attended UNI in Cedar Rapids and Muscatine Community College, where she graduated with an Associate Degree in Office Technology, and attended the Institute of Therapeutic Massage in Davenport. Angie worked as a nanny in D.C. in high school, was a teacher at the Children's Achievement Center, and a secretary in 1984 for KSTT in Davenport. She was delighted to have concert tickets to see: Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, The Eagles, Peter Frampton, Chicago, The Beach Boys, and her favorite Elton John. Angie managed the GNC store in Bettendorf, IA and later had her own Healing Hands for Health Massage Therapy Business in Muscatine, IA. She was once voted best message therapist. Her last job was working at Metro Lab as a Phlebotomist. She enjoyed spending time with her children, special moments with her grandchildren, partying with her friends, listening to music, and walking her dogs: Millie and Molly. Her beautiful smile will be missed by all who knew her. Those left to remember her are her mother Geraldine Powley, daughter Alisa Phillips (Tim), son Nate Park, siblings Mark Reed, Jennifer Reed-Wright, Matthew Reed (Kristin), grandchildren: Astoria, Adeline, and Theo Phillips, Aunt Betty, Aunt Mari, Uncle Karl, her niece Madeleine and nephews Gavin and Parker plus many cousins. She will be missed by special friends, Linda, Elissa, Alice, David Park, and Jan who supported her through her illness. Angie was preceded in death by her father Paul Reed. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Unitarian Church in Davenport, IA on June 29th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .